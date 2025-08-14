Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 838 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

