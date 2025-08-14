Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 845 Shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANF. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BancFirst by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BANF stock opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,720. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.