Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 917 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Solar alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.27.

First Solar Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $184.84 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. First Solar’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.