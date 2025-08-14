Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 535.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

