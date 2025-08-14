Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 2.8%

FFBC stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFBC

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.