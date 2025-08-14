Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Revvity were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Revvity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Revvity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Revvity Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

