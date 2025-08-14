Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 134.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 58.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $194.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

