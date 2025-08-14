Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

