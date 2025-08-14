Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,142 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innodata were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innodata alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 180.5% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.