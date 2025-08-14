Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Flywire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Flywire Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 244.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $178,395. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

