Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Safehold by 136.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Safehold by 73.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Safehold by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $93.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

