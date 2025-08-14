Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,572,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Open Text Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

