Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 375 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AeroVironment by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AVAV opened at $254.81 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

