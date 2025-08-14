Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,855 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 33.4% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 303,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,643.33. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $52,775,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,553,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,115,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

