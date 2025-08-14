Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 698 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,245 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 172,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after purchasing an additional 934,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 270,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,888,747.68. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,835.25. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,302 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

