Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “negative” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

