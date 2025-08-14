Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.33% of Ballard Power Systems worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 396,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 105,153 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $560.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.80 price objective (up from $1.25) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

