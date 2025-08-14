Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lear alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lear by 131.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 57.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $110,224.82. Following the sale, the director owned 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Stock Up 3.2%

LEA stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.