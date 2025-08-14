Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

