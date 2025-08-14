Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 164.50%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

