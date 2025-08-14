Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHC. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 1,841,503 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,845,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 427,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 369,984 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 187,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.74 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

