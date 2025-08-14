Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Informatica by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Informatica by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Informatica by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $5,401,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $4,486,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INFA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

INFA stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -618.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.76 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,399,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 391,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,809.85. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 382,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,120. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,091. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

