Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

ExlService stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

