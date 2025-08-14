Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 959,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 125,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

