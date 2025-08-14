Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 169,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.6%

BWA stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.