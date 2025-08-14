Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $553,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $55.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of OMCL opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

