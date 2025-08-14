Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 400,261 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9,368.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 49,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.03%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

