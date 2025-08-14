Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SAP by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,552,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $279.18 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $210.38 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

