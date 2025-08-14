Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,624 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,924,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 104,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

