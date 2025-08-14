Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRCY opened at $68.39 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

