Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

