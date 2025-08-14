Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 111 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,543,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $275.76 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.18 and a one year high of $282.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

