Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,393 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 8.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 35.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,379.84. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,073. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,685,115 shares of company stock worth $43,700,880 in the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

