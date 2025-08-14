Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 234 Shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PAR Technology by 996.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 232.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 161.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. PAR Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,964.80. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

