Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,232 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 87,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 462.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

