Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 84 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.4%

LECO stock opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $246.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

