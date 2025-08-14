Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 952.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.17.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $107.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

