Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after buying an additional 4,676,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after buying an additional 1,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 509,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 283.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

