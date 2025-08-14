Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $804.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.08%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

