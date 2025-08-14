Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

