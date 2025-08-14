Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,335.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 476,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 443,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.67. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

