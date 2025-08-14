Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,017 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,221,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,258,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 673,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

