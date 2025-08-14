Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,127 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

