Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,743 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,649,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 444,134 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 210,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 600,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

