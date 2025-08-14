Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,799 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 509.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of LEU stock opened at $187.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.35. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.