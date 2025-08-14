Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 304 Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $671.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is 116.13%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

