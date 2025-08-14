Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 410 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 469,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in REV Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

