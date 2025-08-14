monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

MNDY opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $171.54 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average of $275.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 241.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

