Montis Financial LLC Sells 965 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

