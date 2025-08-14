Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 117.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Up 4.2%

OI stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $21.00 target price on O-I Glass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,955.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,033.35. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Hardie purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

